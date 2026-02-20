No.26-4-00287-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

MYRTLE FRANCIS APPLING,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

February 20, 2026

DEBORAH M. PERSON

Personal Representative of Estate

of MYRTLE FRANCIS APPLING

Address for Mailing or Service:

Deborah M. Person

5128 N. Winnifred

Tacoma, WA 98407

Rosanne N. Buckner Attorney

P.O. Box 596,

Tacoma, WA 98401

DATED this 18 day of Feb., 2026

Presented by:

/s/ Rosanne N. Buckner,

WSBA 6538 Attorney for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 596,

Tacoma, WA 98401

rnbucknerlaw@gmail.com

IDX-1026824

Ferbuary 20, 27, March 6, 2026