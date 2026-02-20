City of Ruston-Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold a public hearing on March 3, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on Ordinance No. 1598 regarding passage of the Periodic Comprehensive Plan Update. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing, or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Copies of pertinent documents will be available online at www.rustonwa.org or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Mario Ortega, City Clerk by e-mail at townclerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5219 North Shirley, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

IDX-1026813

February 20, 2026