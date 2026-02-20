Bills towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, February 20, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on February 25, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
05 Chev Trail Blazer
00 Chev Tahoe
02 Chev Trail Blazer
16 Chry 200
04 Chry Cross Fire
02 Ford Econoline
03 Honda Accord
88 Honda Civic
15 Honda Fit
07 Hummer H3
91 ITAS 27’ Motorhome
07 Jeep Compass
07 Lexus IS
03 Mits Eclipse
02 Nissan Altima
98 Toyota Camry
08 VW GLI
IDX-1026796
February 20, 2026