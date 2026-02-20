Bills towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on February 25, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

05 Chev Trail Blazer

00 Chev Tahoe

02 Chev Trail Blazer

16 Chry 200

04 Chry Cross Fire

02 Ford Econoline

03 Honda Accord

88 Honda Civic

15 Honda Fit

07 Hummer H3

91 ITAS 27’ Motorhome

07 Jeep Compass

07 Lexus IS

03 Mits Eclipse

02 Nissan Altima

98 Toyota Camry

08 VW GLI

IDX-1026796

February 20, 2026